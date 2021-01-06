Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Insider Sells $88,937.14 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,157. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.