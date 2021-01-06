Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Insider Sells $88,937.14 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ASO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,157. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
