Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)’s stock price fell 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54. 1,413,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,571,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$52.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Acasti Pharma Inc. Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

