Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 5.4%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.40. 360,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 377,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 over the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

