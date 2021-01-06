Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 5.4%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.40. 360,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 377,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 over the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
