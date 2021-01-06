Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango Sells 10,000 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XLRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.38. 437,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,754. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $136.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

