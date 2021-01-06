Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN):

1/6/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XLRN traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,098. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

