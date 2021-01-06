Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $261.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,139.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700,871 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

