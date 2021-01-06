Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,077. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.89. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

