Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 719,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,456. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

