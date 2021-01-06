AceD (ACED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $945.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 159% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $945.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000172 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.