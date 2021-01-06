Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

