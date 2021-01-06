Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Down 6.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. 654,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 718,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
