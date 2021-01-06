Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $129.07 and last traded at $128.30. 626,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 606,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.04.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

