Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.68

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 8415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

