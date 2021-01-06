Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $156,589.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,315.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.04 or 0.03307465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00463055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.55 or 0.01241802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00387520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00176901 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

