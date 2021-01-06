Adam Lee Soroca Sells 6,695 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

