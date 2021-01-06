Adam M. Veness Sells 2,056 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XLRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.38. The company had a trading volume of 437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,754. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

