Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $573,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 593,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

