AdEx (ADX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

