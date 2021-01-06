adidas AG (ADS.F) (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA: ADS) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADS traded down €5.80 ($6.82) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €289.60 ($340.71). The stock had a trading volume of 436,591 shares. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €284.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €266.18.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

