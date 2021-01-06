Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.26 on Wednesday, reaching $471.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.