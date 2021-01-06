Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.62.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

