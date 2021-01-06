Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Up 5.8%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.79 and last traded at $166.25. 1,478,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 991,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $2,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

