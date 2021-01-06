Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $5.95. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 354 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

