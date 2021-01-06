AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.85

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

