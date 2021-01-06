Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.72. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,232,940 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

