Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Adventus Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

