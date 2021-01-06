Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 1.96% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

