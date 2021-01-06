Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,010,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. 9,754,546 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.