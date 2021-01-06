Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 2.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,949,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,282,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 98,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

