Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $89,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 957.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,136 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42.

