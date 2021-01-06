Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF makes up 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of SOCL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,207. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

