Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

