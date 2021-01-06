Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Wednesday. 1,071,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

