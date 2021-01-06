Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,388 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

