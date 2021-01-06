Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 7.99% of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 90,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. 38,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,057. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

