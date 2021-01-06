Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,561 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF makes up about 14.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 81.16% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $97,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 356,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 172,706 shares during the period.

OVB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 12,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

