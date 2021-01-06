Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

MOO stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,607. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

