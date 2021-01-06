Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 13,648 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of PBS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

