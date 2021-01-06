Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,561. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

