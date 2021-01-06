AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 15225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $12,666,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.