Aegis Increases The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Price Target to $9.00

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Aegis from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

