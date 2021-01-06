Aeon Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $22,457.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00377755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.