Aeon Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $3.27 million and $18,205.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00399880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.