Aeternity Market Capitalization Tops $25.97 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Aeternity has a market cap of $25.97 million and $13.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,506,242 coins and its circulating supply is 328,685,298 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

