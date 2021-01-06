ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.26

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and traded as high as $55.01. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 1,347 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

