AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 77,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 79,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

