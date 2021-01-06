Agrello (DLT) Price Reaches $0.0431

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Agrello token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $427,034.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,270,647 tokens. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.