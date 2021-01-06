Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Financial Analysis

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Adocia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $134.32 billion 0.95 $30.69 billion N/A N/A Adocia $2.37 million 31.35 -$20.83 million ($2.97) -3.59

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agricultural Bank of China and Adocia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adocia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adocia has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.40%. Given Adocia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than Agricultural Bank of China.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 19.64% 10.19% 0.76% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Adocia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 23,149 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Hanoi, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

