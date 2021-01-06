Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Down 5.4%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 8,080,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,989,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

