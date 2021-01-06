Aion Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Aion has a market cap of $37.17 million and $3.05 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.08 or 0.99895509 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00252933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.00495630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00152425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

